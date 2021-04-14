The Presidency Wednesday reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu said release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

“No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon,” the statement said.

The statement called for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.