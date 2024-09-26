The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the sale of US$20,000.00 to each eligible Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators at the rate of N1,590/$, the apex bank’s acting Director of Trade and Exchange Department Dr W. J. Kanya, has said.

Dr Kanya said this in a statement issued in Abuja Thursday.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the Bureau De Change (BDC) Operators and the general public that the CBN wil be providing additional liquidity to this segment of the foreign exchange market.

To this end, the CBN has approved the sale of US$20,000.00 to each eligible BDC at the rate of N1,590/$. This is to meet the demand for invisible transactions.

“All BDCs are allowed to sell to eligible end-users at a margin of NOT MORE THAN one percent (1%) above the purchase rate from CBN.

“Eligible BDCs interested in this transaction are directed to make the Naira payment to the CBN Deposit Account Numbers with them.

“Also, payment confirmation and all necessary documentation for disbursement are to be submitted at the appropriate CBN Branches – (ABUJA, AWKA, KANO and LAGOS) for collection of the US$20,000.00. Please be guided accordingly.”