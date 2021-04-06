World-class advice, portfolio reviews and one-on-one mentorship from esteemed industry professionals; unrivalled access to inspirational lectures, talks and speakers, all taking place digitally for the second year in a row.

Canon Europe is excited to announce the 2021 Canon Student Development Programme, now in its fifth consecutive year. Running from 1st – 4th September 2021, Canon will offer 250 students from across Europe, Middle East and Africa the exclusive opportunity to participate in its bespoke educational programme designed to enhance students’ visual storytelling skills and advance their careers.

The importance of photography and supporting its rising stars has become more apparent than ever this year, as it has the power to shape the world’s perceptions, tell stories and make history. With applications opening on 1st April 2021, the second digital edition of the Canon Student Development Programme will offer successful participants the chance to have their portfolio reviewed by some of the most influential names in the world of photography to help them on their journey to becoming young professionals.

Each student will be partnered with a mentor over the summer from whom they will receive one-on-one preparation time, ahead of having their curated portfolios reviewed within a group review session in September. This year, expert coaching will be provided by some of the world’s leading photo professionals, including Canon Ambassadors such as visual artist Laura El-Tantawy and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen.

Alongside the portfolio reviews the Programme will also include a series of inspirational lectures, taking place digitally from world-renowned experts including photographers, picture editors and publishers, who will share practical advice as well as their thoughts and perspectives over trends and developments in the industry.

Since 2017, over 800 students have attended the Programme, resulting in real success stories of talents that have gone on to establish incredible careers. Alumni such as Ksenia Kuleshova (2017), who has since gone on to become a successful photojournalist, works regularly for publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal; while Michele Spatari (2018) is an award-winning documentary and news photographer for AFP who has captured some of the most significant events in recent history, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Since attending the Programme, both photographers have also gone on to become Canon Ambassadors.

Ksenia Kuleshova, Programme Alumni and Canon Ambassador said: “The Canon Student Development Programme is a great way for aspiring photographers to gain invaluable experience, learning from and mixing with professionals in the industry. During my time on the Programme, I learned not only how to better present and promote my work but was also able to use it to reflect on my experience and motivate myself when the week ended.”

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa said: “As we approach our fifth year of the Canon Student Development Programme, we’re excited to welcome the next generation of creative storytellers onboard. Part of Future Focus, Canon’s dedicated programme for turning young talent into professionals, we look forward to championing future photographers by giving them the tools, knowledge and opportunity to advance their careers and build on their skills.”