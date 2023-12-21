The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has received the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The leaders were by President of CAN, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh.

Speaking during the visit, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh said the CAN leaders were at the Defence Headquarters to reciprocate the gesture by the CDS to the association’s headquarters a few months ago.

He said the CDS’ visit has given CAN a sense of belonging and created more understanding towards combating the menace of insecurity.

He said the CDS’ visit has also helped to bridge the gaps amongst the Christian xommunities.

“We need peace, without peace we can not pursue any developmental projects and we need peace to move forward,” he said.

He said the Church has seen significant progress in the fight against criminality in the country under his watch as the CDS.

In his response, General Christopher Musa said prayers have been the spiritual backing of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He appealled to CAN not to relent on its prayers to the nation and the military in particular.

The CDS also stressed the need for the conduct of righteous deeds and actions among Nigerians to help overcome the security challenges in the country.

He said the mandate of the military was to protect all Nigerians inrespective of any religious belief.

He assured CAN of his commitment to continue with its meaningful interactions to bring lasting peace to Nigeria.