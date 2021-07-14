President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady Aisha Buhari have rejoiced with Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, a business leader and philanthropist on her 70th birthday on July 15, 2021, extolling her for dedicating her resources to humanitarian causes.

The President and the First Lady thanked Mrs Alakija for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

The President and his wife said that the joyous occasion provides an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to us.

As a successful entrepreneur who has been acknowledged locally and globally, the President also recognised Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

He prayed almighty God to grant her more years of robust health and happiness.