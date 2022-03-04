President Muhammadu Buhari Friday joined the government and people of Zamfara state in welcoming the Grand Kalifah of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement, Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Nyass as the state hosts this year’s Maulud, commemorating the birthday of the sect’s founder.

The President said the tradition of hosting and honoring religious leaders is as old as Nigeria itself, calling on the visitors to join the citizens in praying for peace and safety for all in the country and beyond.

He used the occasion to assure citizens that the administration will, at all times, respect the citizens’ undeniable right to practice a religion of his or her own choice.

He appealed to religious groups to act with restraint and mutual respect at all times.

The President said the fact of Zamfara state was hosting the event this year suggests the prevalence of improving security in the state, giving assurance that the government would continue with ongoing efforts to make every community in the country safe.