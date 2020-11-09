President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase.

Reacting to the news that the vaccine has recorded 90 percent effectiveness against the disease, the president described the development as a major milestone in medical advance.

He said the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of these vaccines to protect people in all countries.

“Only a People’s Vaccine with equality and solidarity at its core can protect all of humanity and get our societies safely running again. A bold international agreement cannot wait,” he said.