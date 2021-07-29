Nigeria would be glad to receive support from the Commonwealth in diverse areas of needs and challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The President spoke during a bilateral meeting Thursday with Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland, at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit holding in London, United Kingdom.

Saying Nigeria was doing a lot to address food security through heavy investment in agriculture, and the security issues confronting the country in different regions, the President welcomed the offer of assistance by the Commonwealth scribe.

Baroness Scotland said the Commonwealth had developed programmes on agribusiness, adding value to agriculture products for young people to get involved, climate change, criminal justice reforms, police reforms, and security, inviting Nigeria to benefit from technical assistance that can be provided.

She said since President Buhari was the Champion for Anti-Corruption in Africa, the Commonwealth has developed anti-corruption benchmark tools, and would like to work with Nigeria in both public and private sectors.

Other areas the Commonwealth could assist, according to Baroness Scotland, include countering violent extremism, trade, and modalities to implement the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).