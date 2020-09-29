President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy for the victims of the Hadejia floods which, according to received reports, destroyed over 100,000 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa state.

Reacting to the tragedy that claimed lives and caused massive destruction to rice farms, the president said: “This level of destruction as a result of a natural disaster is unprecedented and devastating.

“This destruction to farmlands is particularly worrisome because it comes at a time my government is vigorously pursuing efforts to boost local rice production and end importation of the commodity.

“Since agriculture is the largest employer of labour and a major source of income for most ordinary Nigerians, the destruction of rice farms in Jigawa State is bad news not only for the victims, but also for the government policy of achieving food sufficiency and food security in the country.”

The president extended his sympathies to the victims, and assured that the federal government would not abandon them.