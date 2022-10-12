President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justice Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office Wednesday at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Others were the Governor Sheyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and some justices of the Supreme Court.

Justice Ariwoola was appointed as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on June 27 this year, following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad on health grounds. The new CJN has been serving in an acting capacity since then.

In his first interaction with the media shortly after he was sworn-in, the CJN appealed to politicians to allow the judiciary function properly as the 2023 elections approach while promising reforms at the country’s apex court.

Also speaking, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State expressed gratitude to the President for appointing the CJN.

Meanwhile, the President is presiding over the virtual Federal Executive Council with some ministers physically attending while others attending from their various offices.

Before the commencement of the meeting, the council observed a minute of silence in honour of the former Minister of Special Duties, Vincent Ogbulafor.