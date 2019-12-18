President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore-in nine new federal Permanent Secretaries and approved the redeployment of 10 others.

The new Permanent Secretaries were sworn-in before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

They are Mr Musa Hassan from Borno state posted Ministry of Aviation, Mr Ahmed Aliyu from Niger state posted Finance (Special Duties), and Mr Olushola Idowu from Ogun state posted to Budget and National Planning.

Others are Mr Andrew Adejoh representing North-Central zone posted to the Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, and Mr Umar Tijjani representing North-East zone posted to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Others include Mr Nasir Gwarzo representing North-West zone posted to Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment; and Mr Nebolisa Victor Anakali representing South-East posted to posted to Police Service Commission.

Others are Mrs Fashedemi Temitope Peter representing South-West zone posted to Special Duties Office in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, and and Dr Evelyn Ngige representing South-South Zone posted to the Economic and Political Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The president also approved the redeployment 10 other Permanent Secretaries, Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan said in a statement in Abuja.

They are Mr Edet Akpan Sunday moved from Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development; Mrs Esther Wilson-Jack moved from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to Ministry of Power, Dr Abdulkadri Mu’azu moved from Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Muhammed Bello Umar moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to Ministry of Science and Technology, and Mr Olusola Adesola moved from Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Others are Mr Gabriel Taminu Aduda moved from Economic and Political Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Bitrus Bako Nabasu moved from Ministry of Science and Technology to Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and Mr Afolabi Ernest Umakhire moved from Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to the Common Services Office (CSO) in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Mrs Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri was redeployed from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Police Affairs while Dr Bakari Wadinga was redeployed from the Common Services Office in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to Ministry Environment.

The Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation said the redeployment is with immediate effect, stressing that handing and taking over processes should be concluded immediately with the exception of the permanent secretaries of Finance (Special Duties), Aviation, Environment and Budget and National Planning.