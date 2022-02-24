President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore-in six national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The swearing-in, which preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), was held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Present at the inauguration of the commissioners were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Mr Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila;

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; and some ministers.

Those sworn-in eere Mohammed Haruna (Niger State), Mrs Agbamuche Mbu (Delta), Okeagu Nnamdi (Abia), retired major General Abubakar Alkali (Adamawa), Prof Rada Gumus (Bayelsa) and Sam Elumeku (Ogun).

Speaking to State House correspondents INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said Nigerians should expect the best out of INEC now that the commission has the full complement of its commissioners.

“Well, it’s a good day for the Commission, with the swearing in of the six National Commissioners, we have the full complement of 12 National Commissioners. It’s coming three days to by-elections in four states of the Federation and as we plan for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general elections, we’ll go on firing on all cylinders now that we have the full complement of commissioners and Nigerians should expect the best out of the commission,” he said.