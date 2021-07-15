President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday swore-in five new Permanent Secretaries at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries are Mr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa state), Mr Olusesan Adebiyi (Ekiti state), Mr Ibrahim Yusuf (Katsina state), Maryanne Onwudiwe (Enugu state) and Mr Marcus Ogunbiyi (Lagos state).

The five permanent secretaries were sworn-in before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr Boss Mustapha and the Chief of staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari.