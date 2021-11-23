President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) scheduled for Wednesday November 24, 2021 until further notice. This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha in Abuja Tuesday. He said a new date for the inauguration of the board would be announced in due course. “We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please,” the statement said.