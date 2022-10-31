President Muhammadu Buhari would Monday meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu said in a statement in Abuja Sunday.