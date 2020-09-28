President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday that the federal government is determined to end the menace of corruption in all sectors.

Speaking at the 2nd National Summit on Diminishing Corruption and launch of the country’s National Ethics and Integrity Policy organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), the president stressed the need for a stronger collaboration among the three tiers of government to help kill corruption in the country.

The president also called on all Nigerians to join government in fighting corruption so as to return the country to its good values of honesty and integrity.

As military Head of State, I fought corruption headlong and held public officers who abused their office or misused public funds to account. Furthermore, I introduced the War Against Indiscipline (WAI), one of whose cardinal objectives was promotion of our cherished culture of ethical conduct, integrity and hard work.

“I recognized in 1984 as I do even more now that corruption poses a clear danger to Nigeria, so, we cannot relent in efforts to eradicate it from our society. As I have often reminded Nigerians, “If we do not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.”

“In my Inaugural Speech in 2015, I affirmed the determination of this administration to rebuild and reform the public service to become more effective and serviceable. I charged public servants to apply themselves with integrity to stabilize the system and solicited the cooperation of the Legislative arm to maintain their brief of making laws and carrying out oversight functions.

“We must all join hands together to fight corruption and return to our traditional values of honesty and integrity. I hereby use the opportunity of this Summit to launch the National Ethics and Integrity Policy as a fresh roadmap to return Nigeria to these critical national values,” he said.

The president, who underscored the significance of establishing the ICPC, also called for a reform of the country’s judiciary to boost the fight against corruption.

“This year marks two significant hallmarks in the history of our country. A few days from now, we will, by the grace of God, be celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary as an independent sovereign nation.

“This summit also commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). The Commission emerged as part of the measures that successive administrations in Nigeria have put in place over the years to fight corruption.

“In my inaugural speech in 2015, I called for the reform of the judicial system and for the judiciary to act with dispatch in cases, especially cases on corruption, serious financial crimes and abuse of office.

“I believe that it is when the three arms and the three levels of government work together that government will be enabled to serve the country. We will also see the positive impact of our efforts reaching all and sundry across the country.

“Bearing this critical factor in mind, I am happy that the theme of this year’s Summit by ICPC is TOGETHER AGAINST CORRUPTION. I am aware that this theme derives from the theme of our 60th anniversary celebration. Together as a nation, as a people, the three arms and three tiers of government working together, we can attack corruption and realize the vast potentials of our country,” he said.

The president called on public officers to imbibe the culture of honesty in all their dealings to project the country in good light.

“The National Ethics and Integrity Policy projects government’s aspiration for rediscovery of our cherished traditional ethical values of honesty, integrity, hard-work, truth and justice, unity, faith, and consideration for one another irrespective of status or background. Corruption and corruptive tendencies are abhorrent to these core ethical values.

“I am particularly pleased by the recognition and participation of young Nigerians and non-state actors especially the media and civil society at this event because nobody must be left behind and all hands must be on deck in the fight against corruption.

“I wish to reiterate the role of preventive measures and public education and enlightenment against corruption. This government through the Open Treasury initiative, TSA, GIFMIS, BVN and many more is implementing different corruption prevention measures to track and retain government revenue for the use of the people.

“As I mentioned earlier, the importance of the public service to our anti-corruption effort. I am therefore extremely delighted to recognize and present the 2020 Public Service Integrity Awards to two honest public servants who have demonstrated the will to look away from graft and corruption.,” he said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Mr Ahmed Lawan stressed the need for a stronger collaboration in fighting corruption.

“The emphasis is to ensure that all hands are on deck. First of all, without the Legislature there wouldn’t have been the ICPC. In the fourth session of the National Assembly, the ICPC bill was passed, which was assented to by the then President, that is to tell you the level of the need and imperative for togetherness in the fight against corruption.

“When you have a judiciary that works to ensure that cases of corruption are treated with dispatch, you will agree with me that that will help in the fight against corruption. If a case of corrupt practice or alleged corrupt practice will last up to four, five, six or ten years or so, you’ll know that something is wrong and that is giving some kind of tacit support to the corrupt practice, but if there’s always dispatch in the treatment of such cases, that will expedite action by the Judiciary to give support to the fight against corruption.

“So, that, I believe, is the kind of togetherness that is so important, that is so necessary for us to ensure that we fight corruption at the level of governance, but fighting corruption also require the support of the populace, citizens need to be on board and one way of ensuring that citizens are on board and remain on board is to see genuity, sincerity and honesty in the way and manner the fight against corruption is carried out and I believe that so far this administration has done quite a lot on this,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Mohammed Tanko, said the judiciary is ever ready to contribute its own quota in the fight against corruption.

“The judiciary is ever poised to deploy every relevant legal tool at its disposal to whittle down the strength of corruption in our mind set. No nation can survive with corruption at the centre of her conscience,” he said.

High point of the event was the presentation of awards to Chikezie Favour, winner of Junior Secondary School essay competition and Matilda Daniels winner of the Senior Secondary school essay competition.

As well as Chief Superintendent of Police, Francis Erhabor of the Nigeria Police and Hamza Adamu Buwai of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, who were both recognized and acknowledged as worthy Nigerian public servants for turning down bribes worth millions of Naira.