President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for more support from the world soccer governing body, FIFA in the bid to reposition Nigerian football for greater impact and its all round growth and development.

The President made this call at the State House in Abuja while receiving the report of the 10 Year Football Development Masterplan Committee.

He said his administration has demonstrated the political will to create and develop a conducive environment for football, which he describes as a national asset that should be safeguarded.

“This government has demonstrated the political will. It will match it up with making the right laws and investment, and also work with critical stakeholders.

“We are interested in developing a football culture that will accommodate global best practices that will also help the nation to lay a solid foundation for her domestic football, put in place professionally and efficiently run leagues, entrench a consistent and stable football calendar and create a value chain which will boost the sports ecosystem.

“I thank FIFA for its support and commitment to the development of Nigerian football which has been longstanding. I trust it will partner with Nigeria in its efforts to improve the fundamentals of its football development,” he said.