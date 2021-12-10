President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the former Chief of Army Staff, businessman and philanthropist, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, on his 84th birthday, December 9, 2021.

The President congratulated the career military officer, who served meritoriously with many decorations, and renowned philanthropist for his contributions to development of the country, both within and outside government, leaving historic marks in education, health and infrastructure, and supporting many families and communities with the TY Foundation.

As the octogenarian turns 84, the President said his position in promoting democracy and good governance, and his encouragement to leaders.

The President prayed for his good health and strength.