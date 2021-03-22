President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the renowned economist and philanthropist, Mr Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on his 58th birthday.

The president joined family and friends to rejoice with the entrepreneur whose interests continue to create opportunities for growth and development in the country.

The president commended the economist for his foresight and large-heartedness in setting up the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), which has consistently inspired highly talented African youths into entrepreneurship, helped many to acquire business skills, enhanced positive social networks and provided start-up funds, within the larger goal of reducing poverty.

He said Elumelu, who is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp, demonstrates resilience and relentlessness in dream realisation, following his antecedents as a young banker who saw opportunities in the economy and worked hard to climb the ladder of success, receiving Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit in 2019.

As Elumelu spreads investments into energy, real estate, agribusiness, health care and hospitality, creating more opportunities in the real sector, the president prayed for more wisdom, good health and longer life for the investor.