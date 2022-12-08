President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, as he turns 85 on December 9, 2022.

The President joined family members, particularly Senator Daisy Danjuma, in celebrating with the former Chief of Army Staff, who served meritoriously in the military, and has remained active in the private sector, providing employment for many, and sharing his experience with institutions and governments in shaping development policies.

The President extolled the former Minister of Defence for his role in promoting democracy and democratic values in the country, and regularly counseling political leaders on the need to put the nation first, and work for the greater good of citizens.

The President commended the kindheartedness of the former Chief of Army Staff in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged, with commendable interventions in the health and educational sectors.

He prayed for the wellbeing of the retired military officer and his family.