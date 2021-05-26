President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Soun of Ogbomosoland Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III as he clocks 95 on May 27.

The President congratulated sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland as well as the government of Oyo state as they celebrate a long, purposeful, beneficial and peaceful reign dotted with development, rapid transformation, purposeful leadership and peace.

He said Oba Ajagungbade III, the longest reigning Soun has continued to deploy his God-given wisdom and longevity to steadily steer the ship of the town, proffering sound advice to governments at all levels and creating an atmosphere for peace.

The President prayed that Almighty God would bless His Royal Highness with more years in good health, as he continues to serve Ogbomosoland and the country.