President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Managing Director of Sahara Group, Kola Adesina, on his 58th birthday, August 12, 2022, rejoicing with the entrepreneur and former chairman of Egbin Power for many years of remarkable achievements.

President joins family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with the Chairman of the Board of Ikeja Electric, whose footprints in the private sector remain indelible, with bold strides in insurance before venturing into energy.

The President said Adesina’s managerial skills and interest in investments that directly impact on livelihood of many people stretches beyond the shores of Nigeria, adding value to lives in other African countries.

The President prayed for longer life, good health and more wisdom as he continues to serve the country.