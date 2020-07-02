President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with foremost educationist, scholar, poet and community leader, Chief Alexander Olu Ajayi, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Joining family members, friends and associates to give thanks to God for the gift of long life and good health, the president commended Chief Ajayi for a life devoted to sharing knowledge, and contributing to the smooth running of many academic institutions.

From 1953, when he took a degree at the Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone, to post-graduate studies in University of London in 1954, the president commended the fact that Chief Ajayi had no other motive than to impact the education sector of his country positively. This saw him serving at great schools as tutor, and eventually becoming Principal at Fiditi Grammar School, Oyo, at the tender age of 26.

Chief Ajayi joined the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 1959, and later the University of Ife, where he rose to become Deputy Registrar.

Stressing that the nonagenarian is a man with deep passion for his community, the president commended him for serving twice as Chairman of Ekiti Central Local Government, without remuneration.

The president also commended this altruism to the younger generation, as he wished Chief Ajayi good health and sound mind.