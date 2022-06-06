President Muhammadu Buhari weekend joined Christians and Christian leaders all over Nigeria and beyond to celebrate with Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 81st birthday, June 6, 2022. The President felicitated with the General Superintendent on the auspicious occasion, extolling him for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling, which has transformed many lives, and left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation. He said the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads, water supply and provision of scholarships to the less privileged. The President shares the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals. He prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen Pastor Kumuyi and his family in good health and wisdom.