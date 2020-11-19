President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, November 20, 2020, congratulating him for a life of service that has brought honour and goodwill to the country.

The president extolled the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder, and dedication that has kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.