President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The President said he is mindful of the governor’s devotion to serving his people, and prayed God Almighty to sustain him with good health and happiness to celebrate more successes in his administration.

The President urged the governor, who has had successful careers as a banker and chartered accountant before joining politics, not to relent in using his privileged position as an elected public officer holder to move Nigeria forward.