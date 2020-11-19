President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on the his 53rd birthday anniversary.

The president also joined the family, friends, political associates, government and people of the state in celebrating the governor as he devotes his time to delivering dividends of democracy.

He applauded the achievements of the governor, who is also the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Committee and his team, in reconciling factions, bringing back former members and welcoming new ones into the governing party.

The president wished him many more years of service to his party, state, country and humanity.