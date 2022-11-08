President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the board, management and staff of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) for cross-border services in the United Kingdom for 40 years, sharing almost 130 years of banking experience.

The President said the competence and professionalism that have become the hallmark of FBN over many years, winning and retaining the trust of customers in Nigeria, and beyond, like in the United Kingdom, and successfully consolidating on its benchmark of reliability and professionalism.

As the FBN, United Kingdom celebrates 40 years anniversary, the President said he believes that the strength and buoyancy of any country depend largely on the capacity of the banking sector.

The President extolled the organization for steady rise and expansion, with remarkable awards for transparency, accountability, and reliability.

The President congratulated FBN, the United Kingdom for the milestone and well-deserved acceptance and credence, urging the bank to further leverage on its strengths to retain the trust and confidence of the banking public.