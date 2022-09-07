President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Zazzau-Suleja, Alhaji Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim, on his 81st birthday.

The President joined the Suleja Emirate Council and Niger State Traditional Council to celebrate with the royal father who has influenced the nation’s development in many ways.

The President also felicitated with family, friends and associates of Emir of Zazzau-Suleja, extoling the traditional ruler for always accepting responsibilities to serve the nation and his community, working variously as a lecturer and permanent secretary, before he was was elected Governor of Niger State in 1979.

The President said the visionary leadership provided by the Emir in his domain, and extension of his experience in contributing to the growth of the nation, particularly in the area of education, administration and governance.

He prayed for the wellbeing of the Emir and his family.