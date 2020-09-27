President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with frontline journalist and columnist, Chief Duro Onabule, as he turns 81 on September 27, 2020.

The president commended Onabule for his more than 50 years contribution to journalism and incisive public commentary, which has gone a long way to inform and educate the public, and shape government policies and programmes.

“I am glad that like old wine, Chief Onabule tastes better daily,” the president said, urging him to continue sharing knowledge and expertise with younger generations of journalists, “who have a lot to learn from a committed professional.”

Onabule, Chief Press Secretary to military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) for eight years, was Editor of National Concord (now defunct), before going to serve in government.

He is currently the Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president wished him longer life in good health and prosperity.