President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sen. Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, on his 82nd birthday, November 24, 2022.

The President celebrates with family members, friends, and associates of the medical doctor, who schooled in some of the best medical institutions in the world, and out of patriotism returned to work in Nigeria, starting out as Senior Registrar in Medicine in Katsina Specialist Hospital (1972 to 1973), Consultant Physician to the Kaduna State Ministry of Health (1973 to 1976) and Permanent Secretary of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health (1976 to 1980).

The President extolled the former Senate Majority Leader, who was personal physician to President Shehu Shagari (1980 to 1983) and served variously as Commissioner for Health, Commissioner for Agriculture, and Commissioner for Education in Kaduna State, bringing a wealth of experience and instituting lasting reforms, especially in the health sector.

As Tafidan Zazzau turns 82, the President also extolled his contributions to the growth of the country as Minister of Health, while recognising that his national award in 1983, Order of the Federal Republic, was most deserved as his profile in public service, both in appointments and elections, continues to awe and inspire.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant Senator Tafida a longer life, good health, and strength to keep serving the country and humanity.