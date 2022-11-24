President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on his 78th birthday, November 24, 2022.

The President rejoiced with the former Minister of External Affairs, whose congeniality, brilliance and rectitude, continue to light his path as a scholar, publisher, international diplomat, and technocrat, with records of distinguished service in Nigeria and the United Nations (UN).

The President also commended the Chief of Staff for the courage, experience, and wisdom he has brought to bear on the position, and the difference made in government, after serving as the longest Nigerian Ambassador to the United Nations, President of UNICEF, UN Under-Secretary-General, first Special Adviser on Africa to the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur.

As the former Under-Secretary-General of the UN for Political Affairs, under Secretary-General Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-Moon, turns 78, the President said his exemplary dedication to the growth of the nation, and many sacrifices for the benefit of Nigerians, will be cherished and documented for posterity.

The President prayed for the well-being of Professor Gambari and his family.