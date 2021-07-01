President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with party loyalist and chieftain in Plateau state, Capt. Joseph M. Din (retd) on his 84th birthday, congratulating the octogenarian on his steadfastness and contributions.

The President extolled Din, who is the chairman of Plateau State All Progressives Congress Elders Advisory Council, for the prominent role he has been playing in ensuring sustenance of peace in the state, and creating more understanding within the party structure, with his wealth of wisdom and experience.

As the party chieftain clocks another age, the President felicitated with his family members, friends and political associates, praying for his good health and strength.