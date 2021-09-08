President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (Rtd), on his 68th birthday, September 9, 2021.

The President congratulated the former military Governor of old Borno State and military Administrator of Lagos State on the auspicious occasion, joining members of All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoice with the public servant, who continues to distinguish himself in leadership.

He said the fillip in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, with commendable results, appreciating Marwa’s dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitizing the streets and re-orienting youths on dangers of substance abuse.

He said the track record of the former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) and Ambassador to South Africa and Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland, has been inspiring, reflecting his passion, training and experience, both local and international.

At 68, the President said he believes Marwa’s patriotism and diligence have left imprints on the country, showing both old and young the way to go.

The President prayed for his wellbeing and that of his family.