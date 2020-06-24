President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe on his 75th birthday.

The president joined family members, friends and political associates to celebrate the renowned diplomat, saying his service to the nation has been exemplary.

He said Kingibe’s laudable profile in public service, which include serving as Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel, and at various times Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, Pakistan, and African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

The president said he believes that the diplomat’s venture into politics was expedient as he played key roles in shaping the nation’s history, most remarkably sharing a presidential candidate ticket with Chief MKO Abiola in an election that has remained the crux of Nigeria’s democracy and continues to define the trajectory of leadership.

The president also extolled Kingibe’s willingness to always answer the call of service in Nigeria, and the African continent, recalling how, from early years, he sacrificed his time and resources, working diligently as Principal Political Secretary in the Office of the President in the 70’s, where he contributed to military transfer of power, states creation and birth of the Second Republic.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen the renowned diplomat, and bless his family.