President Muhammadu Buhari Monday reiterated his commitment to handing over leadership to an elected president on May 29 next year, saying that his term in office will end on that day in line with constitution.

In a brief remark to Mr. Shakib Ben Musa, the Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco, who visited the State House as Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI, the President said his term of office will end with the inauguration of a new president in May next year.

The President said he would study the Moroccan message and respond accordingly, assuring that he would continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

Accompanied by Mr Moha Ou Ali Tagma, the resident representative of the Kingdom in Nigeria, the Special Envoy reiterated to the President the friendship and solidarity of the King, the government and people of Morocco with Nigeria.