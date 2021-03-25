President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice President Mr Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

He said the appointment is with effect from 10th of April, 2021.

The BPE is the federal government agency charged with the responsibility of economic reforms, especially the privatisation and commercialisation of government-owned enterprises in the country.

BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatisation chaired by the Vice President.