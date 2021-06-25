President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his planned trip to London for medical follow-up, the Presidency said in a statement in Abuja.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina, who disclosed this, said a new date for the trip would be announced in due course.

“The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course,” the statement said.

The Presidency had in a statement in Abuja Thursday said the President would leave Abuja for London.