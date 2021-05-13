President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday pledged that his administration would use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure that they did not create havoc against access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

Speaking to reporters at the State House shortly after observing the Eid prayer marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, the President said the menace of bandits and kidnappers would be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.

“The law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits, so that we can go back to the land. This is very important.

“This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export,” he said.

Explaining the ongoing efforts to tackle the security situation in the country by the administration, the President said a part of resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser and the others kept secret. “With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem.

Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best,” he said.

The President appealed to the nation’s elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country. “The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order for weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers. It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians for more understanding of the current situation in country.

“I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources. For example, when we came in, in the Northeast, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South South in terms of security. Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the Northwest and we are dealing with it,” he said.

The President also commended the National Assembly for its support, stressing that “the National Assembly is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests.”