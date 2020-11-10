President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday approved the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president gave the approval when the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC led by the Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe state, Mr Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party’s registration to him.

Briefing State House correspondents, the governor said the presentation was in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“In accordance with section 9.4 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as Amended), the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee consulted all stakeholders and have organized for membership registration. “The said Section 9.4 provide as follows: “A Register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the Ward Level and be transmitted to the Secretariat of the Party at the Local Government Area, which shall transmit a copy to the State Headquarters, National Secretariat. Provided that the Party shall update its membership records every six months and remit updated copies to appropriate Secretariats. Thereafter, it shall be the responsibility of a member to ensure that his or her name is duly entered in the Ward Register,” he said.

The governor said the committee would continue with its reconciliation efforts to heal all wounds.

He said the committee was proud of the work done to secure Ondo state for the party and the return to the party high profile members such as former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and Senator Barnabas Gemade, among others.

The APC caretaker committee chairman also debunked rumours that the committee plans to elongate its tenure.

He said the committee is at the mercy of the party’s national executive committee which has the sole power to end or elongate its tenure.

He said the national executive committee would meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party.

On the 14-day ultimatum given to the committee to step down by some members of the party, the APC chairman said members of the party are free to exercise their freedom of expression, stressing that the national executive committee has issued no ultimatum to the caretaker committee.