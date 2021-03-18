President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday joined the government and people of Republic of Tanzania in mourning the passing away of President John Pombe Magufuli, 61.

In a condolence message in Abuja, the president said the deceased’s legacy of patriotism and dedication to the African course would continue to resonate across the continent.

The president said he believes that the late Tanzanian president’s courage and love for his country inspired various reforms that generations would continue to celebrate, which include the challenging decision to reduce size and cost of governance, insistence on a people-focused budget, with clear priorities on education and health, and consistently fighting profligacy and frivolities in public expenditures.

He said the former Tanzanian leader spent most of his life serving the country and humanity, with a rich pedigree of working as a school teacher, and rising steadily in public service as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister of Works, Minister of Works, Minister of Lands and Human Settlement and Minister of Livestock and Fisheries.

The president extended condolences to the family of the late visionary leader of Tanzania, his friends and associates, and all citizens of the country, trusting God to comfort them.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.