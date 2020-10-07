President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Abdulhameed Isa Dutse, the former Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, describing him as a “colossus in the field of medicine.”

In a condolence statement in Abuja, the president said “the demise of Isa Dutse has robbed Nigeria of one of its most outstanding physicians who dedicated themselves to the service of humanity.”

“From the testimony of his colleagues and former students, Isa Dutse was indeed a doctor of remarkable distinction whose contributions to medicine, Nigeria and humanity at large are immeasurable.

“As a former Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the late Professor Isa Dutse had left behind untainted and distinguished record of service, which should be emulated by his colleagues.

“We e have lost Isa Dutse at a time his services were greatly needed by the country, and surely he will be badly missed. Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the Jigawa State Government and the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of this outstanding medical doctor. May Allah forgive his soul and reward his noble deeds with aljanna,” he said.