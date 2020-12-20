President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Professor Habu Galadima, the Director General of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), describing him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions.

“With the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute,” the president said while commiserating with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa state.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.