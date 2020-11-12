President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Ghana over the passing away of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73.

In a condolence message, the president said the entire African continent would sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

He said the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition the country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

The president said the unique role the former president played in strengthening political institutions in the country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth were outstanding.

He also extolled the deceased for vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

The president joined family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for

development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy would always be remembered.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.