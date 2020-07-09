President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire and a candidate for October’s presidential election.

In a message of condolence to President Alassane Ouattara and the government and people of Cote d ‘Ivoire, the president said the Prime Minister, who breathed his last in the line of duty at a Cabinet meeting, left behind a void not only in his country but also in the West African subregion which had looked up to him as an emerging leader for the new times.

”His leadership, political and business acumen, working in support of President Ouattara, epitomize the success story of the economy and the return of peace and stability after the crises Cote d’Ivoire passed through. May God bless his soul and further unify the country and its people,” he said.