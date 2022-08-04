President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, over the demise of his older sister, Mrs Maryamu Lami Dimka.

She died on August 3, 2022.

Maryamu was the wife of Late Commissioner of Police, Mr S.K. Dimka, and survived by children including Mrs Elizabeth Rimdans, one time Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra and Bauchi States, Ms Margaret Dimka, Mr Philip Dimka and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Other surviving relations are retired Flight Captain of the defunct Nigeria Airways, Captain Moses Gowon and Dauda Gowon.

“She retained right family values and moral strength. She instilled a spirit of service in her children as seen through their philanthropic activities and an eagerness to give back to society,” he said.

The President said the deceased left behind a remarkable record of service and care as a Matron in the female hostel at Ahmadu Bello University in the 1960s and would continue to be cherished for her active participation in many social and religious organizations which include Nigerian Red Cross Society, Young Women’s Christian Association, Bible Translation, Bible Society and Horticultural Society.

He urged General Gowon and the family members she left behind to preserve her memories and legacies.

“In this tragic hour, our hearts and prayer are with you and the entire family,” he said.