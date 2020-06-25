President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo state over the passing away of a former governor, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, sating his contributions to the development of the state and the nation would always be remembered.

The president commiserated with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a Senator in 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011, remaining steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

The president said he believes that the deceased left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal, and grow, stressing that his absence would be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

He prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest.