President Muhammadu Buhari Monday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in grief over the passing away of former member of the National Working Committee of the party, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, who served as Vice Chairman, North West.

The president condoled with family members, friends and political associates of the party stalwart, who served the country as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, and played a prominent role in the creation and sustenance of the party.

He said the deceased’s humility, maturity and penchant for facilitating reconciliation among members would be sorely missed at a time the APC is rebuilding and repositioning to deliver on its promises, urging members to always remember and project same legacies of putting the country first.

The president prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.