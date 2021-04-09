President Muhammadu Buhari Friday expressed shock over the demise of his close associate, scholar and administrator, Dr Mahmud Tukur, describing him as a true patriot and a nationalist.

In a message to the family, friends and associates of the founding Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano, the President said “Dr Mahmud Tukur’s service to the nation will be remembered by generations. He had a passion for a prosperous, economically strong and united Nigeria. He was a proud nationalist.”

The President recalled that as his Minister of Trade in the 80s, Dr Tukur introduced a lot of schemes that revived the local industry, boosted exports and gave real meaning and effect to import substitution in regenerating the indigenous manufacturing sector of the economy.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept him in Aljannah Firdaus and give the family, friends, Adamawa Emirate Council and the people of the state the strength to bear this grievous loss.