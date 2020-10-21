President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Mr John Yima Sen, an activist and former Director-General of Northern Elders Forum.

“The late John Yima was a dedicated activist and crusader for good governance. Our democracy cannot thrive without activism, which is a fertilizer for change in any society.’’

President Buhari praises the late John Yima as “a patriot and loud voice for good governance whose contributions to the development of our democracy cannot be forgotten,” he said.

The president commiserated with the leadership of NEF, praying that God would grant the departed a peaceful rest, and comfort his family.